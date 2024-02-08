Lokesh To Launch Poll Campaign On February 11

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam (TD) national general secretary N. Lokesh will launch the election campaign ‘Shankharavam’ at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on February 11.

Andhra Pradesh TD chief K. Atchannaidu told media persons here on Thursday that the ‘Shankharavam’ campaign would begin from where Lokesh concluded his ‘Yuvagalam padayatra’ last month.

He also said the main objective to conduct the programme was to give widespread publicity to Super Six schemes announced in the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathu Guarantee’ and also to reach out to the people touching every doorstep to bring out awareness on the party’s schemes to be implemented.

He said that as part of it, Lokesh would visit 120 Assembly segments in the next 40-50 days and would cover three Assembly segments in a day.