Lokesh expects flood of investments into AP within 100 days

Kakinada: Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh said in a month’s time, Andhra Pradesh will get rid of the YSRC government, heralding good times for the state.

Addressing a Yuvagalam meeting in Eluru on Sunday evening, he said within 100 days of the NDA alliance coming to power, there will be a flood of investments in Andhra Pradesh.

“Employment opportunities will be created for youth on a large scale,” Lokesh declared.

He underlined that corrupt YSRC leaders will be brought to book and lodged in jails, wherever they are.

The TD general secretary said YSRC leaders boast of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being a lion. “But the alliance has two lions in the form of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Our lions will tear apart the single lion,” he stated.

Lokesh said many colleges have not given the list of marks to students due to non-payment of fee reimbursement from the state government. He said the alliance government will take steps to immediately release the marks lists of such students on a one-time settlement basis.