Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition T-Shirt Protest

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday following protests by opposition members wearing T-shirts with slogans. Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar objected to the attire, calling it a violation of parliamentary decorum.

In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs entered wearing T-shirts with slogans, prompting Speaker Birla to urge them to maintain dignity in discussions. However, continued protests led to an initial adjournment until noon, followed by a full-day suspension of proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha faced similar disruptions as DMK members wore slogan-bearing T-shirts. Chairman Dhankhar adjourned the Upper House multiple times, calling a meeting of floor leaders to resolve the impasse. However, with the deadlock persisting, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the final adjournment at 2 pm.

The repeated disruptions in both Houses have stalled legislative proceedings, adding to ongoing tensions in the Budget Session.