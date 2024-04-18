Lok Sabha Polls: Raghunandhan Rao, Aruna and Etala file nominations

Hyderabad: Three senior BJP leaders – M Raghunandhan Rao, DK Aruna and Etala Rajender filed their nominations separately for contesting Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Rao, a former MLA, is contesting from Medak Parliament constituency, while Aruna, who is BJP national vice-president, from Mahbubnagar Parliament constituency and Rajender, who is also a former MLA, from Malkajgiri Parliament constituency.

After taking blessings from their elders in their family and offering special prayers in temples, Rao, Aruna, and Rajender filed their nomination papers.

With the support of their local leaders and cadre, they took out separate rallies before reaching the office of returning officer in their respective constituency to file nomination papers.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP State president G Kishan Reddy accompanied Rajender during the election rally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the BJP would emerge victorious in the majority of Parliament constituencies in Telangana and once again clarified that the BJP was not a ‘B’ Team for any party.