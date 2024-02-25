Lok Sabha Polls: No 'Mann Ki Baat' for Next Three Months, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in line with political ethics in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls. In the 110th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi asked all first-time voters to cast their ballots in record numbers in the general election and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

He said: “The atmosphere of the Lok Sabha elections is all-pervasive in the country and, as happened last time, there is a possibility that the code of conduct might also be in place in the month of March.”“Adhering to political decorum, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will not be broadcast for the next three months… Next when we will interact with you in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, it will be the 111th episode. The next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will start with the auspicious number 111... what could be better than that?” the Prime Minister said.The Prime Minister noted it was a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes, and asserted that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's collective strength and achievements.The Prime Minister has frequently expressed confidence in retaining power in the coming elections. The programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.Mr Modi also appealed to first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, asserting that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of their aspirations. “Amidst this hustle and bustle of the general election, you, the youth, should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of the discussions and debates during this period. And do remember -- ‘My first vote -- for the country’,” he said.Mr Modi further noted that the bigger the participation of young voters in the electoral process, the more beneficial its consequences will be for the country,Ahead of the coming International Women's Day next month, Mr Modi said International Women's Day on March 8 was an opportunity to salute the contribution of women power to the country’s developmental journey. “Great poet Bharatiyar ji has said the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Today the ‘nari shakti’ (women power) of India is touching new heights of progress in every field,” he said.The Prime Minister mentioned that who would have thought till a few years ago that in India, women living in villages too would fly drones.“But today this is becoming possible. Today there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village. ‘Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi’ is on everyone's lips," he said.The PM also spoke to “Drone Didi” Sunita from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. She talked about her drone training and how it helps in farming.“Today there is no region in the country where woman power has lagged behind. Another area where women have demonstrated their leadership abilities is natural farming, water conservation and sanitation,” he said.Mr Modi pointed out that the “matrishakti” of the country was playing a big role in saving Mother Earth who is suffering pain and hardships due to chemicals. “Women are now extending natural farming to every corner of the country. Today, if so much work is being done in the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water committees have had a big role to play in it. The leadership of these water committees lies only with women,” he said.Mr Modi also spoke to Kalyani Prafulla Patil from Maharashtra and lauded her work in moving towards natural farming. “Whether it is Sunita ji or Kalyani ji, the success of woman power in myriad fields is very inspiring. I once again appreciate this spirit of our woman power from the core of my heart,” the Prime Minister said.In his address, he also talked about the increasing importance of technology in people’s lives. “Mobile phones and digital gadgets have become an important part of everyone's life... With the help of digital gadgets, we are now getting help in creating a balance with wild animals,” he said.The PM noted that in a few days, on March 3, it is “World Wildlife Day”, and said this day is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness on the conservation of wild animals.“This year, digital innovation has been kept paramount in the theme of World Wildlife Day. You will be happy to know that technology is being used extensively for the conservation of wildlife in different parts of our country,” Mr Modi said.He mentioned that during the last few years, the number of tigers in the country has increased due to the government's efforts and the number of tigers in the tiger reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra, has risen to more than 250.Mr Modi further noted young entrepreneurs are also working on new innovations for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism. He also talked about the voice of the youth creating content which he said has become very effective today.“To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been started in the country. Under this, preparations are being made to honour those change makers in different categories who are using technology to become effective voices of social change,” he said, adding that this contest was running on MyGov (portal) and “I would urge content creators to join it”. The PM said: “If you also know such interesting content creators, then definitely nominate them for the National Creators Award.”