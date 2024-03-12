Amit Shah, Revanth and KCR will Have a Field Day Today

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll notification, Hyderabad will witness hectic political activity on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with party leaders from the booth-level presidents at Lal Bahadur Stadium at 2 pm. Only party leaders from every polling booth in the state and unit office-bearers from the taluk to state levels will take part in the meeting.

As Shah will also visit the Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir at Charminar in the morning hours, Hyderabad Police announced traffic restrictions and diversion of traffic in the Old City and in the vicinity of LB Stadium. Prior to the stadium meeting, Shah will be interacting with the party’s social media warriors in Secunderabad’s Imperial Gardens.

Shah’s tour will disrupt the schedule of intermediate students, who are appearing for their annual examinations, Tuesday forenoon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be addressing members of women SHGs at Parade Ground at 6 pm. Over one lakh women, including DWCRA group members, are expected to attend the meeting for which the Congress party is hoping to mobilize a turnout of one lakh women.

As a result of the two meetings, Hyderabad traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city at Imperial Gardens, Parade ground and LB Stadium.

Incidentally, former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the party poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar on Tuesday. He will be addressing a public meeting at SRR College grounds. Rao is likely to announce names of the candidates for at least some of the Lok Sabha seats.