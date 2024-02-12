Hyderabad: The CPM state committee has decided to contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and will identify them after deliberations with its district committees. They held its state committee meetings on February 9 and 10 to discuss the political situation in the state. It extended support to the nation-wide rural bandh slated for February 16. The party appealed to its cadre and the people to make the bandh a success. It also extended support to the struggle underway in different districts for houses and housing sites and sought removal of cases filed against those who participated in the agitations.