Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Manifesto Likely Tomorrow

BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024 is likely to be released tomorrow, April 14. Sources said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Central Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh will release "Sankalp Patra".



According to BJP, its mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas", is reflected in the Sankalp Patra.

The 27-member election manifesto committee, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met together on various occasions to discuss the reportedly crowd-sourced inputs received from across the country.

