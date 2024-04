Hyderabad: A total of Rs 13.33 crore have been seized from the 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district since the model code of conduct came into enforcement. Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose in a statement said: “FIRs were registered against 205 people and 2,541 licensed firearms were deposited in addition to 19,902.7 litres of liquor being seized.”