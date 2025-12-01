Lok Sabha Passes Manipur GST Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Uproar

New Delhi: In a significant step towards fiscal alignment, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025 amid the uproar in the Winter session of Parliament. Later the House proceedings were adjourned for the day as unrelenting protests by opposition parties were demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Bill was introduced earlier in the day by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to replace an ordinance on the issue. The state is under President's rule; hence, Parliament is using its powers to pass the legislation. Before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 PM, the House saw two earlier adjournments during the Question Hour in the morning and later in the afternoon.

During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026. Besides, two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were also introduced.