Lok Sabha elections: Telangana Congress releases manifesto with 23 promises

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) here on Friday released a separate manifesto with 23 promises for the State in view of the Lok Sabha elections.



One of the crucial promises was bringing back five villages that were merged with Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation to Telangana paving the way for development of the famous Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on all fronts.

Getting Investment Technology Investment Region (ITIR) that was cancelled by the NDA government, to Telangana, setting up of Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, Fast Rapid Rail system along Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway and University of Mining as per Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act were included in the manifesto.

Getting national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and setting up of regional office of Niti Ayog in Hyderabad apart from taking up new airports, constructing Ramagundam-Manuguru new railway line, besides establishing four military schools were also figured.

Establishing Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Indian Institute of Science Education, and National Aviation University and Research in addition to doubling the strength of Navodaya schools and constructing National Sports University and increasing central schools were among a few promises made in the manifesto along with developing Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor, Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Singareni Industrial Corridor.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi released the manifesto in the presence of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and other senior leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said the manifesto was prepared keeping in view the interests of all sectors.