Lok Sabha elections: Police seize firearm during vehicle checking in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: The vehicle checking conducted by the police in view of Lok Sabha elections enabled them to seize a counter-made weapon along with three bullets and a mobile phone from a person at Chintal in Jeedimetla on the city suburbs here on Thursday.



While checking vehicles, the police intercepted a motorist identified as Vamshi Krishna Goud and checked the vehicle only to find a counter made weapon along with bullets. After being grilled, Goud admitted that he purchased the weapon from a person from Madhya Pradesh who came in contact with him through Facebook.

The police detained Goud to collect more details from him whether any other person purchased firearms illegally from Madhya Pradesh. In view of Parliament elections, the police intensified vehicle checking at several locations across the city to keep a tab on those moving suspiciously or carrying cash and weapons illegally.