Lok Sabha elections are a different ball game, says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Monday said that his Praja Ashirwada Yatra had exceeded all expectations in terms of turnout, its impact on voters and leaders joining the party, and would lead for remarkable triumph for him.

Though the intention was to garner the blessings of the people of Chevella before filing his nomination papers, he said, women and youths had rallied behind him in large numbers at every stop.

Addressing people in Kandukuru mandal in Maheshwaram, Vishweshwar Reddy said his yatra had witnessed a remarkable influx of support as thousands of Congress and BRS grassroots workers had joined the BJP ranks.

“The Congress is conspicuously devoid of public support within the state. Resorting to baseless tactics, it unfairly capitalised by spreading unfounded rumours of collusion between the BJP and BRS during the Assembly elections. This desperate ploy underscores their lack of genuine substance and integrity,” Vishweshwar Reddy said.

The Congress victory can be attributed to the misrule of the BRS family and the detrimental policies implemented by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, which significantly alienated the public, the BJP candidate said.

He observed that dynamics in the Lok Sabha elections are different from the Assembly elections. “it's essential to recognise that the dynamics shift during Lok Sabha elections. Past grievances hold less sway as the focus shifts to broader national issues," Vishweshwar Reddy said.





“Chevella Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy has a history of harassing Congress leaders and party workers during his stint with the BRS. This animosity has led to a lack of trust and cooperation from within the Congress for Ranjith Reddy. He has resorted to desperate measures, attempting to secure votes based solely on community and caste affiliations,” Vishweshwar Reddy said.



