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Lok Sabha Clears ₹53 Lakh Crore Demands For Grants And Appropriation Bill For 2026-27

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19 March 2026 2:17 AM IST

The Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation Bill (2) Bill, 2026, moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Lok Sabha Clears ₹53 Lakh Crore Demands For Grants And Appropriation Bill For 2026-27
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The bill, however, seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27.— DC Image

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27, approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore. The House passed the Demands for Grants by applying the guillotine. Earlier, the Lok Sabha discussed the Demands for Grants for the ministries of Railways and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation Bill (2) Bill, 2026, moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill, however, seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
lok sabha Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman financial year 
India Delhi New Delhi 
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