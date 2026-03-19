Lok Sabha Clears ₹53 Lakh Crore Demands For Grants And Appropriation Bill For 2026-27

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27, approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore. The House passed the Demands for Grants by applying the guillotine. Earlier, the Lok Sabha discussed the Demands for Grants for the ministries of Railways and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation Bill (2) Bill, 2026, moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill, however, seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2026-27.