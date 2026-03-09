Lok Sabha Adjourned: West Asia Crisis Uproar Derails Resolution To Remove Speaker

New Delhi: The much awaited resolution to remove the Speaker did not take off on Monday in Lok Sabha as the Opposition first sought discussion on the war situation in West Asia that is home to lakhs of Indians. A statement from External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on the subject met with noisy protest by the Opposition that felt a full-fledged discussion was needed on the subject than a mere `one-sided’ government statement. There were repeated adjournments due to unrelenting vociferous protests prompting the government and the Chair to accuse the Opposition of holding the House proceedings "hostage" to its demands. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was not allowing discussion on the West Asia situation in Parliament, fearing it would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "blackmailed" and is "compromised".

"What’s happening in West Asia will lead to a huge financial loss.. A battle is underway to shift the global paradigm, and this is going to cause a major loss to our economy. You’ve seen the stock market, so the country will suffer a big blow. So, what is the problem with discussing it?” said Mr Gandhi outside the Parliament. The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government must come out with a detailed contingency plan and address issues like energy security, trade, export supply chains and prevent price hikes. The Opposition MPs said they gave an adjournment motion for a discussion on the situation in West Asia “because there are many issues which need to be articulated and addressed.”

The Opposition has demanded that the PM should be present in the House when discussion on West Asia takes place. Mr Gandhi said the no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Om Birla can be taken up after a discussion on the West Asia situation. In fact, the Opposition is also working on to bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This will be the first time any such move will be made against the top official of the poll body.

Congress MPs Dr Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Dr Mallu Ravi were scheduled to move the resolution to remove Speaker accusing him of being partisan and start discussion on it. The discussion time was slotted for roughly seven hours followed by voting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reply to the no confidence motion. However, the notice, that was earlier signed by 118 MPs, first would need a support of at least 50 MPs when the resolution is called in the House and will be admitted for debate after that. During voting the Opposition would need to secure a minimum of 272 votes in the House of 543. The NDA in Lok Sabha has 293 MPs and the Opposition 238.

Knowing it was short of numbers, the Opposition changed the strategy and chose to torment the government by pushing ahead the discussion on Speaker Om Birla who has not attended the House ever since the Opposition’s notice, signed by 118 MPs, was accepted by his office. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for discussion but the Opposition was running away from it.

The protests began after proceedings resumed at 12pm when EAM Jaishankar read a statement on the situation in West Asia. Opposition MPs raised slogans even as Mr Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, urged them to maintain decorum before adjourning till 3pm. When the House resumed, Mr Pal called Congress MP Dr Jawed to put forth his resolution but the Opposition came down to Well of the House with placards in protest. Mr Pal reminded the Opposition that the no-confidence resolution against the Speaker was already on the House agenda, and their adjournment notice seeking debate on the West Asia crisis could not be taken up. He accused the Opposition of wasting taxpayers' money -- about Rs 9 crore per day -- by holding the House "hostage" to its demands. He described the Opposition behaviour as "immature and irresponsible" and claimed it was working with a "political agenda" to disrupt proceedings by preventing the House from taking up the resolution against Mr Birla and was creating obstacles.

It is learnt that the government is unlikely to accede to the demand of the Opposition for a discussion in Parliament on the present crisis in West Asia since the External Affairs Minister has already briefed both the Houses. Sources said the government is keen to have the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Om Birla which is now likely to be taken up on Tuesday. After Jaishankar completed his statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of not following the ethics of the House.