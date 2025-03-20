Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Over Opposition MPs’ T-Shirts with Slogans

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla asked opposition members not to enter the house wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them. The situation escalated when several opposition MPs, including from Congress and TMC, wore T-shirts that had slogans criticizing the government. The Speaker deemed this as a violation of parliamentary decorum, leading to the adjournment.

The conflict began when the opposition members raised slogans against the government's handling of various issues. As they entered the House wearing T-shirts that conveyed political messages, the Speaker intervened and directed them to remove the slogans before participating in the session. Birla warned that such displays were against the established rules and disrupted the sanctity of the proceedings.

The members, however, continued to assert their stand on the issues they were protesting, citing concerns over the government's policies and actions. The opposition's protests have been ongoing, especially in light of recent political developments and calls for greater accountability in the government. The Speaker, maintaining order, stated that such actions could not be allowed to affect the smooth functioning of the parliamentary proceedings.

After the adjournment, the members were given time to reconsider their stance, and by 12 noon, the session was scheduled to reconvene. It is expected that the opposition members would return, but whether they will still press for their demands remains uncertain.

This incident is seen as part of the ongoing tussle between the opposition and the ruling government in the current parliamentary session. The Speaker’s call for decorum has been echoed by many in the House, but the opposition is likely to continue its demands for discussion on key national issues.