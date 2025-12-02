Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Continued Uproar Over SIR

New Delhi: The second day of the winter session of Parliament was adjourned at 2:05 PM on Tuesday, amid repeated demands by the Opposition to hold a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls across the country.

MP Dilip Saika, presiding over the Chair of the Speaker, urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and allow the House to function.

"The country wants the Parliament to function, please listen to the people atleast. You (Opposition MPs) sit down, please, because of you, the Parliament is not functioning, and the country is watching. We do not have a recourse if you do not want the House to function. Every day it cannot happen, this is very wrong, you come to the well. You do not want the House to function," Saika said before adjourning the House shortly after.

While the Chair attempted to take up matters under Rule 377, the continuous demands and protests by Opposition MPs did not allow proceedings to continue.

"Chairman sir, Chairman sir, listen to us also. Listen to our demands too," shouted the Opposition MPs while standing at the well of the House and continuing their slogans of "vote chor, gaddi chod."

The Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments since proceedings began at 11 AM. The first adjournment came within minutes of the start, with the House reconvening at noon. Even then, the House could function only for a few minutes, as protests persisted. During the brief periods of functioning, ministers and MPs presented reports of various committees and participated in Question Hour.

Earlier, just before the House was adjourned at noon, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for disrupting the functioning of the House, saying that while the government does not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, it is imperative for MPs to follow the rules of the House.

"We said from the first day that we should debate with a calm mind. Yesterday we protested against the protest. Today I want to protest against this (Opposition sloganeering) again. There are multiple issues in the country, I do not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, but Parliament functions according to the rules, you cannot bury other issues," Kiren Rijiju continued despite Opposition sloganeering.

The Winter Session continues amid persistent disruptions, with the government urging MPs to cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary business.