Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid DMK Protest Over Minister’s Remarks on TN Govt

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members staged protests over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks that Tamil Nadu government was "dishonest" and "ruining" the future of the students of the state by taking a complete 'U-Turn' on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy 2020.

"The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement," he said.

Pradhan said: "They are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics".

Taking strong exception to the minister's remarks, the DMK members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government.

Speaker Om Birla asked the agitating members to return to their seats and allow the House to function normally. However, the DMK members ignored his pleas and continued their protests. After sometime, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.