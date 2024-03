Hyderabad: A total of 1,08,29,979 cases were settled in all the districts of the state and at the High Court and an amount of Rs.412.16 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries, during the National Lok Adalat conducted by TS Legal Services Authority on Saturday. Of these, 1,02,99,730 were pre-litigation cases and 5,30,249 were pending court cases of various categories.