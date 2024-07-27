Lok Adalat: Kin of ONGC official killed in road accident get Rs 2.85 cr compensation

Thane: The National Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday settled a death claim by ordering compensation of Rs 2.85 crore, among the highest in its 25-year history, to the kin of a man who was killed in a road accident in June 2022. Dhirendra Chandra Thakurdas Roy, a general manger with ONGC, died at the age of 59 on June 19, 2022 after a truck hit his vehicle, which then crashed into a state transport bus on Panvel-Sion road.



The compensation cheque of Rs 2.85 crore was given to his widow, two daughters and 86-year-old mother by district judge SS Shinde and MACT Member SN Shah. Advocate ST Kadam, who represented the deceased's kin, said Roy had a monthly salary of Rs 6 lakh at the time of the accident.

The family of Mousami Mehendale (38), the HR head of an IT firm who died in a road accident on February 23 last year while walking along Ghodbunder Road, was awarded compensation of Rs 1.15 crore in a separate ceremony.

Another notable development at the Lok Adalat was MACT member Shah announcing a settlement for a pharmacy student who was involved in a road accident in Thane but currently resides in London.

The claim was filed and settled online, demonstrating the adalat's adaptability and reach, officials said. Judge Shinde emphasised the importance of amicable settlements at such Lok Adalat and expressed hope for continued success in resolving cases effectively.

Advocate Keshav Poojari noted the Lok Adalat has been expeditiously settling high-value claims recently, with Saturday's proceedings marking a record-setting event.