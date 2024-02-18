Tirupati: Local Leopard Relocated to Tirupati Zoo

Kurnool: Responding to concerns from residents of Gudikal village, forest officials on Friday captured a leopard that posed a potential threat to livestock.



“The captured big cat has been safely relocated to the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati,” confirmed district forest officer (DFO) P. Siva Sankar Reddy. Utilising tranquilisers, the responsible capture ensured the safety of both the animal and the community.



DFO Reddy expressed appreciation for the villagers’ responsible cooperation and emphasised the importance of prioritising public safety while adhering to legal and environmental best practices. He appealed to the public and farmers to avoid setting traps, nests, or engaging in any actions that may harm wild animals. Forest officials are equipped with trained personnel and specialised expertise to safely capture wildlife caught by locals attempting to protect their livestock.



Reddy cautioned residents that setting traps and harming wildlife carries legal consequences under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. He highlighted the growing trend of wild animals venturing into plains due to fragmented forest cover, stressing the importance of community vigilance. "If you notice any wild animal activity, please immediately notify forest officials," he urged. "This cooperation will greatly aid in their safe capture and rescue."