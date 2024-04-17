Local Bigwigs Trouble New Faces in Nandikotkur Poll Fray

Kurnool: Domination by local leaders is causing inconvenience to candidates of both the YSRC and Telugu Desam in the reserved constituency of Nandikotkur in Nandyal district.



It has become a common practice for local leaders to exert influence on candidates and create troubles if they refuse to budge.

During the last tenure, SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddartha Reddy of the YSRC held sway as legislator in both party activities and development matters. This resulted in disputes between retired IPS officer and MLA Thoguru Arthur and Siddartha Reddy, ultimately leading to Arthur's resignation from the party. Arthus is now the Congress candidate.

Following the resignation of the sitting legislator, the YSRC announced the candidacy of Dr Sudhir Dara, a newcomer from Kadapa district. As Arthur had a strong cadre base in the constituency, the newcomer is facing difficulties in garnering support from the YSRC leaders and cadres.

A similar situation prevails in the TD. The party nominated newcomer G. Jayasurya, said to be a follower of Mandra Sivananda Reddy, from the same constituency. Sivananda Reddy is a realtor who sought the MP seat from Nandyal, but TD preferred Byreddy Shabari as the alliance candidate, after she switched loyalty from the BJP.

Previously, she served as the district president of the BJP.

When Telugu Desam senior leader and Hindupur legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the constituency recently, flex boards were displayed without the photo and mention of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Shabari. This caused protests within the party. Some leaders boycotted Balakrishna's programmes.

TD’s Nandikotkur candidate Jayasurya is said to have followed the directions of Mandra Sivananda and faced backlash from the party cadre. Leaders attributed this to the anti-party activities of Sivananda Reddy, who failed to secure the party's LS ticket from Nandyal.

The Nandikotkur reserved constituency comprises seven mandals, including Nandikotkur, Pagidyala, Jupadu Bungalow, Kothapalle, Pamulapadu and Midthur. It was a general assembly segment until 2009, when it became reserved.

In 2004, Gowru Charita Reddy from the Congress represented the constituency; and Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy also served as a legislator from there after the 1994 and 1999 polls. Labbi Venkata Swamy from the Congress won the polls in 2009, followed by Isaiah Yekkaladevi from the YSRC in 2014, and retired police officer T. Arthur in 2019, both representing the YSRC.

This time, Dr Sudhir Dara is contesting from the ruling YSRC, Gitta Jayasurya from the opposition, and the recent legislator Arthur is representing the Congress.

Political observers anticipate a triangular contest. Arthur is having wide contacts in the constituency while the other two parties strive to garner voter support.