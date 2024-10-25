Loan limit under PMMY increased to Rs.20 lakh: Centre

New Delhi: As announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25, the limit of Mudra loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has been enhanced from current Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

This increase aspires to further the overall objective of the Mudra scheme which is funding the unfunded. This enhancement is specifically beneficial to upcoming entrepreneurs facilitating their growth and expansion.

The move is in alignment with the Central government’s commitment in fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the notification issued in this regard, the new category of Tarun Plus is for loans above Rs. 10 lakh and upto Rs. 20 lakh and would be available to entrepreneurs who have availed and successfully repaid previous loans under the category.

The guarantee coverage of PMMY loans upto Rs. 20 lakh will be provided under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU).