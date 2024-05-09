Hyderabad: Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips popularly known as 'The Liver Doc' shared his thoughts on the new 'dietary guidelines' for Indians released by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition on Thursday.





According to him the good things mentioned in the report include: promoting an inclusive diet, recommending milk daily, avoiding unnecessary Ayurvedic diets and supplements, limiting saturated fats, not specifying drinking positions, promoting yoga as physical activity, and stating that pink and black salt aren't superior and clarifying that there is no "healthy sugar."



However, he criticized some parts of the report, such as demonizing protein powders, recommending eight glasses of water a day-which he called as unscientific, advising against excessive coffee consumption, and suggesting tea over coffee.

Hyderabad based NIN has released the report on dietary guidelines after a gap of 13 years with the last report being issued in 2011.