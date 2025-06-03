Liver Doc’s Never Visit NIMHANS Bangalore Draws Flak

A recent social media video posted by a popular liver specialist, known as "Liver Doc," has sparked intense backlash after he shared a prescription allegedly issued by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), prescribing herbal medications for a bipolar disorder patient. The doctor used the video to strongly criticize the integration of Ayurveda into mental health treatment and went as far as to discourage people from visiting the central government-run institute altogether.

In his video, the doctor claimed the prescription, which included Ayurvedic formulations like Kalyanaka Kashaya, Ashwagandha, Shankhpushpi, and Avipattikar Churna, was given to a patient experiencing mania. He alleged that this was a result of the government’s push toward integrating “pseudoscience” with evidence-based medicine, calling it a “fraud on public health.” He further criticized the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) departments and policies being implemented in central medical institutions like NIMHANS and JIPMER.





However, the video has since received widespread criticism from fellow doctors, patients, and NIMHANS insiders. Many pointed out the dangers of generalizing based on an unverified prescription and accused the doctor of stigmatizing one of India's leading mental health institutions. “Are you serious? Sharing a half-baked prescription with no mention of diagnosis and then advising people not to visit NIMHANS? This is irresponsible,” commented one user.







“You are spreading stigma and fear around a hospital that has helped thousands, including my family,” wrote another, identifying themselves as a doctor.

One user, claiming to be from NIMHANS, questioned the authenticity of the prescription: “Please share the doctor’s name. Why is it being masked? Anyone can write anything on a blank pad. You know it’s fake.”







“Critique unscientific practices, yes. But please don’t advise people to avoid an institution that provides affordable, high-quality care for mental illness,” wrote a mental health professional.











Another doctor shared a deeply personal experience: “My father was recently treated at NIMHANS. The care, thoroughness, and research-driven approach was unmatched. They ruled out the rarest possibilities. I’ve never seen such dedication.”

Supporters of integrative medicine also weighed in, citing personal success stories and challenging the view that Ayurveda lacks efficacy. “I had migraines for years. Allopathy failed. Ayurveda worked wonders. It’s unfair to label everything non-allopathic as pseudoscience,” said one user. “Why aren’t the heads of these institutions speaking out? Are they afraid of repercussions from the government?” one user asked.



