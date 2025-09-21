PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation, announcing major reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime aimed at simplifying the structure and making essential goods cheaper.

In his address, Modi said the government has decided to rationalise the GST framework into just two principal slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. “Keeping in mind the country’s current needs and future aspirations, these new GST reforms are being implemented. This means that most daily-use items such as food products, medicines, and soaps will now become more affordable,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the reforms will ease compliance for businesses, enhance transparency, and ensure that the benefits of reduced tax rates reach ordinary citizens.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had earlier announced that Modi would address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, without revealing the subject of the speech. His announcement came on the eve of Navratri, when the revised GST rates are set to take effect.

Over the years, Modi has used national addresses to make significant announcements, such as the 2016 demonetisation move, India’s Anti-Satellite Missile test in 2019, and government measures during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sunday’s announcement is being seen as one of the most significant overhauls in the GST system since its introduction in 2017, with the government expressing confidence that the reforms will boost compliance, reduce disputes, and strengthen India’s indirect tax framework.

GST realised one nation-one tax' dream, PM Modi says; highlights how web of taxes/tolls had created hardships for business, consumers.



You will be able to buy your favourite items with ease from tomorrow, says PM Modi

