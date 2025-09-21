PM Modi: GST Reforms from Tomorrow
Next gen GST reforms being implemented from tomorrow, it is like ‘GST saving festival’, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation, announcing major reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime aimed at simplifying the structure and making essential goods cheaper.
In his address, Modi said the government has decided to rationalise the GST framework into just two principal slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. “Keeping in mind the country’s current needs and future aspirations, these new GST reforms are being implemented. This means that most daily-use items such as food products, medicines, and soaps will now become more affordable,” the Prime Minister said.
According to him, the reforms will ease compliance for businesses, enhance transparency, and ensure that the benefits of reduced tax rates reach ordinary citizens.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had earlier announced that Modi would address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, without revealing the subject of the speech. His announcement came on the eve of Navratri, when the revised GST rates are set to take effect.
Over the years, Modi has used national addresses to make significant announcements, such as the 2016 demonetisation move, India’s Anti-Satellite Missile test in 2019, and government measures during the COVID-19 crisis.
Sunday’s announcement is being seen as one of the most significant overhauls in the GST system since its introduction in 2017, with the government expressing confidence that the reforms will boost compliance, reduce disputes, and strengthen India’s indirect tax framework.
- GST realised one nation-one tax' dream, PM Modi says; highlights how web of taxes/tolls had created hardships for business, consumers.
You will be able to buy your favourite items with ease from tomorrow, says PM Modi
Live Updates
- 21 Sept 2025 5:24 PM IST
PM Modi says decisions of raising I-T exemption limit, GST reforms will save people Rs 2.5 lakh crore
- 21 Sept 2025 5:24 PM IST
PM Modi cites income tax exemption on earning upto Rs 12 lakh, GST reforms; says 'double bonanza' for poor, neo-middle class, middle class
- 21 Sept 2025 5:23 PM IST
“Every Indian should aim to become a job creator, not just a job seeker. When this happens, India will rapidly move towards development,” he said. The Prime Minister also urged all state governments to actively contribute to the mission of a self-reliant and developed India.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:20 PM IST
The Prime Minister emphasised that there are great expectations from micro, small, and medium industries. He reminded that when India was at the peak of prosperity in the past, MSMEs formed the backbone of the economy. “Every Indian should aim to become a job creator, not just a job seeker. When this happens, India will rapidly move towards development,” he said.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:18 PM IST
The Prime Minister said that the spirit of “Nagrik Devo Bhava” (citizen is like God) is clearly reflected in the new GST reforms. If the relief in income tax and the GST cuts are combined, people of the country will save more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore in a year. “This saving is a celebration,” he added.
He further said that to achieve the goal of a developed India, the nation must walk the path of self-reliance. A major responsibility lies on India’s MSMEs — the small, medium, and cottage industries — to produce domestically what can be made within the country, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:15 PM IST
Next gen GST reforms being implemented from tomorrow, it is like 'GST saving festival': PM Modi in address to nation
- 21 Sept 2025 5:14 PM IST
With reduced GST rates, it will now be easier and more affordable for citizens to fulfil their dreams. From building a house to buying a TV, fridge, scooter, bike or car, expenses will come down. Travel and leisure will also become cheaper as GST on most hotel rooms has been reduced, said Modi. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that shopkeepers too are enthusiastic about the reforms and are committed to passing on the benefits of tax cuts to customers.