Liquor Policy Scam Case: Sisodia Moves Delhi Court for Bail

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy scam case.



Sisodia has sought bail in both the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Delhi court had on April 30 rejected his bail plea in both cases leading to the present plea before the High Court.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing today but the Court said that it will be heard on Friday, May 3.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023. He is being probed by both the CBI and the ED in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.