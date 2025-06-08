Liquor, Meat Sale to Be Banned Near Puri Srimandir

The Odisha government has decided to impose a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) in Puri and in areas surrounding the Srimandir — the revered 12th-century shrine of Lord Jagannath. The move is aimed at preserving the sanctity and spiritual ambience of the pilgrim city.

Sources in the state administration said this decision is part of a broader plan to transform Puri into a dedicated pilgrimage hub. Announcing the initiative on Sunday, Odisha excise and law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, “No liquor shops or bars will be allowed within a two-kilometre radius of the Srimandir or along the Grand Road. The sale of meat will also be strictly prohibited in these areas.”

The state also plans to implement strict architectural guidelines for buildings along the Grand Road. All structures facing the temple approach road will be required to adhere to uniform height and aesthetic standards. The minister confirmed that preliminary steps for enforcement have already begun.

“Our aim is to transform the visual identity of the Grand Road and enhance Puri’s image as a sacred, serene, and visually harmonious pilgrimage destination,” he said. Meanwhile, the demand to rename the Puri railway station as ‘Shree Jagannatha Dham Puri Railway Station’ has resurfaced. Social outfit Jagannath Sena has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging that the new name be adopted during the station’s ongoing renovation.

“Renaming the station would reinforce Puri’s identity as the abode of Lord Jagannath and elevate its status nationally and globally as a major pilgrimage destination,” said Jagannath Sena convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik. The group cited several examples of railway stations across India being renamed to reflect cultural or historical importance and questioned why a similar honour hasn’t yet been extended to Puri.



