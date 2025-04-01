Liquor Ban in 19 Religious Sites in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The decision to ban liquor in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh by the Mohan Yadav government came into force on Tuesday.

Chief minister Mr. Yadav had declared to go for prohibition in the 19 important religious cities and gram panchayats in the state at the state cabinet meeting, held in the ancient city of Maheshwar ruled by erstwhile Holkar dynasty queen Ahalya Bai, on January 24.

Following the decision, all liquor shops and bars were shut down in the entire urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak.

The state government has earlier declared these 19 religious sites as ‘completely sacred’ while taking a decision to impose prohibition in the cities and gram panchayats where these sites are located.

Mr. Yadav described the move as a ‘historic step towards de-addiction’ and said that the decision to ban liquor in these religious places was taken because they are associated with public faith and religious reverence.

Two of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country are worshiped in shrines of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

Sources said the move would cause a loss of revenue to the tune of around Rs 20 crore to the state government.