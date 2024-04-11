Lindy Cameron is new British High Commissioner to India

New Delhi: Britain announced the appointment of Lindy Cameron as its new High Commissioner to India, succeeding Alex Ellis CMG. In a statement released on Thursday, Britain stated, " Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Cameron will take up her appointment during April 2024."

Cameron brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served as the Chief Executive of the British National Cyber Security Centre for four years prior to her appointment. Additionally, she has a year of experience as the Director-General of the Northern Ireland Office.

The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak regarding the progress towards a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Last month, both leaders positively assessed the advancements made under the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic partnership, including areas such as trade, investment, defence, security, and emerging technologies.

The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030, reflects the deepening ties between the two nations. Negotiations for a free trade pact favorable to both countries are still ongoing. The relationship between India and the UK is considered to be at its strongest-ever in the past seven and a half decades, particularly during the current tenure of the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister in Britain.