Lilavati Hospital Trust Files Rs 1,250 Crore Embezzlement Case

Mumbai’s renowned Lilavati Hospital Trust has filed an embezzlement case exceeding ₹1,250 crore against its former trustees, alleging massive financial misappropriation through fraudulent transactions and forged records.

The Mumbai Police have registered three FIRs against the accused, which include Vijay Mehta, the brother of the hospital’s founder Kishore Mehta, along with his relatives and associates. The former trustees are accused of siphoning off hospital funds by issuing fraudulent orders and maintaining fake records to cover up the misdeeds.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly diverted substantial sums through bogus contracts, inflated invoices, and falsified expenditures over several years. The trust also claims that crucial hospital revenues were misused, leading to a serious financial crisis within the institution.

Apart from embezzlement, allegations of tax evasion and theft have also been leveled against the former trustees. The complainants assert that large portions of funds were concealed from tax authorities, further compounding the violations.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and action against the accused is expected. Meanwhile, the Lilavati Hospital Trust has assured patients and staff that hospital operations will not be affected and that measures are being taken to recover the misappropriated funds.

This case marks one of the biggest financial frauds in Mumbai’s healthcare sector, raising serious concerns about governance in charitable hospital trusts.