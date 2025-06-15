 Top
Lightning Kills Four Of A Family in Prayagraj

PTI
15 Jun 2025 11:47 AM IST

Victims were sleeping in thatched house when tragedy struck in Sonvarsha Hallabor village

Virendra Vanvasi, his wife, and two daughters died after lightning hit their house in Prayagraj; bodies sent for postmortem.

Four members of a family were killed after being struck by lightning in Sonvarsha Hallabor village here, officials said on Sunday.Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said the family was sleeping in their thatched house on Saturday night when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Vanvasi, his wife Parvati and daughters Radha and Karishma. The age of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
