Lifeguards Rescue Five Tourists From Drowning Off Puri Coast; Repeat Warnings On Beach Safety

BHUBANESWAR: A swift response by lifeguards averted tragedy after five tourists were rescued from drowning off the coast of Puri on Sunday.

According to officials, at least three tourists were caught in strong waves and began struggling in choppy waters after being pulled away from the shoreline. The sudden surge in wave intensity reportedly took them by surprise. Lifeguards on duty spotted the distress and immediately entered the water, managing to bring all five tourists back to safety within minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The incident follows a similar rescue in December last year, when four tourists from West Bengal were saved after being swept into deeper waters near Sector 9 beach close to Chaitanya Chhak. In that case too, lifeguards responded after alerted visitors noticed the group struggling against powerful currents.

Authorities say such incidents continue to recur despite regular advisories warning visitors against venturing into restricted or high-current zones. Lifeguard teams stationed along the coastline routinely caution tourists about rip currents, unpredictable tides and sudden changes in wave patterns, particularly during peak tourist seasons.

Officials reiterated that most near-drowning cases are linked to tourists ignoring flagged safety zones and verbal warnings. They urged visitors to remain within designated bathing areas and follow instructions issued by beach patrol personnel.

Sunday’s rescue, officials said, underscores the critical role played by trained lifeguards in preventing fatalities along the Odisha coast, where heavy footfall and volatile sea conditions often combine to create hazardous situations.