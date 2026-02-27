Life Term For Husband In Odia Actress Nikita Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: In a significant verdict in the sensational murder case of Odia actress Nikita (Laxmipriya Behera), the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court in Cuttack has convicted her husband, Lipan Sahu, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday, brought emotional relief to Nikita’s family, who had been fighting for justice for seven years while raising her infant son. Overcome with emotion, her parents said the verdict had restored their faith in the justice delivery system.

“We went through unimaginable pain for seven years. The child she left behind was just three months old and born premature when our daughter was killed. We had to fight the legal battle while caring for him. Today, he is seven years old,” her mother said, breaking down. She alleged that the accused was unemployed and frequently quarrelled with Nikita over money. The family had also accused him of subjecting her to dowry-related harassment.

Nikita’s father said the prolonged trial had caused immense mental stress to the family. “We lost our only daughter. The case dragged on for years. We are finally relieved after the verdict,” he said.

The case dates back to January 4, 2019, when Nikita sustained critical injuries after falling from the rooftop of an apartment in the Mahanadi Vihar area of Cuttack. She was rushed to a private hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Initially reported as an accidental fall, the case took a dramatic turn after her family lodged a complaint alleging that she had been pushed from the rooftop by her husband.

After examining witnesses and evidence during the prolonged trial, the court found Lipan Sahu guilty, bringing closure to a case that had drawn widespread public attention across Odisha.

Nikita was a known face in the Odia entertainment industry, having acted in films such as Mita Basichi Mu Bhuta Sathire, Chori Chori, Mathare Dei Pata Odhani, and Gunda. She was also widely recognised for her role in the television serial ACP Nikita and Tapasya which made her a household name in the state.