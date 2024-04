Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney took over as commandant of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, and 75th Colonel Commandant. A first generation Army officer, Lt Gen. Varshney is the son of a professor of the Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar.

Prior to taking command, Gen. Varshney paid homage at the EME war memorial.