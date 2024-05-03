Leopard Spotted At Mahanandi Temple





A leopard was sighted near the Goshala at the Mahanandi shrine on Wednesday.

Temple staff members at the Goshala reported the sighting of a leopard near the trees in the Nallamala forest area.

Upon receiving the information, the assistant executive officer of the temple, Venkateswara Rao, and deputy range officer Haimavathi from the forest department arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of leopard footprints. The incident has been reported to higher authorities for appropriate action, officials said.





