Leopard Enters Residential Area In Delhi's Wazirabad, Injures Three People

Nation
DC Correspondent
1 April 2024 6:23 AM GMT
A Leopard Entered A Home In Jagatpur Village In Delhi's Wazirabad Area In Early Morning Hours And Injured Three People.
Representational Image: Leopard Enters Residential Area In Delhi Source: Internet

A leopard entered a home in Delhi's Wazirabad area in early morning hours and injured 3 people. An atmosphere of terror prevails in the area even as police and forest department teams launched an operation to capture the animal which strayed into the residential area.

According to police, a leopard entered a home in Jagatpur village and attacked 3 individuals in North Delhi's Wazirabad area around 6:14 am on Monday morning. Injured individuals are the residents of Jagatpur village.

Authorities were informed by the locals about the incident after which police, fire and forest department officials swung into action and the leopard has been contained in a room with the help of locals.

Further efforts are underway to safely capture the big cat and retransfer it to the forest area.

This is the first case of leopard entering a residential area and attacking people in Delhi.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
