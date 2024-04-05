Leopard Attacks Check-post Helper

Kurnool: A leopard attacked a toll gate check-post helper in Nandyal district on Wednesday night. Dastagiri, who was on duty on the Mahanandi-Sirivella border located at the Pacharla toll gate when the leopard attacked him. The location is close to a dense forest area.

The forest employees, who witnessed the incident, immediately shifted him to a private hospital near Gajulapalli for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.