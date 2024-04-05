Top
Home » Nation

Leopard Attacks Check-post Helper

Nation
DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Leopard Attacks Check-post Helper
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: A leopard attacked a toll gate check-post helper in Nandyal district on Wednesday night. Dastagiri, who was on duty on the Mahanandi-Sirivella border located at the Pacharla toll gate when the leopard attacked him. The location is close to a dense forest area.

The forest employees, who witnessed the incident, immediately shifted him to a private hospital near Gajulapalli for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News Kurnool Kurnool News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X