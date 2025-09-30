Leh Curfew Eased, Internet Suspended Until Oct 3

Authorities in Leh relaxed the week-long curfew for most of Tuesday, permitting grocery stores, vegetable vendors, hardware shops, and other essential outlets to operate until 5 pm. Restrictions were lifted in the evening as the situation remained peaceful, though schools stayed closed and internet services — including mobile data and broadband — continued to be suspended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a suspension of mobile internet and public Wi-Fi in Leh district from 6 pm on September 29 to October 3 under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, citing public safety concerns. Police, CRPF and ITBP personnel maintained a heavy presence to ensure order.

The curfew, enforced after the September 24 clashes that killed four people and injured over 80, had been gradually eased in phases. On Monday, a two-hour relaxation was allowed after the last rites of the deceased were performed.

Meanwhile, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced their withdrawal from talks with the Centre, scheduled for October 6 in Delhi. Both groups cited the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), indiscriminate firing by security forces, and an atmosphere of “fear and grief” as reasons for their decision.

The organisations, which represent political, religious and social groups from both Leh and Kargil, reiterated their four-point agenda — statehood for Ladakh, Sixth Schedule inclusion, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission for local jobs. They demanded a judicial probe into the September 24 violence, release of Wangchuk and other detained leaders, and withdrawal of police cases against protesters.

At a press conference in Delhi, KDA leaders including Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Kargali and MP Haji Hanifa Jan accused the government of repressing peaceful protests and delaying constitutional safeguards since Ladakh’s UT status in 2019. They vowed to continue non-violent campaigns at national and international forums.

Responding, the Centre reiterated its readiness for dialogue through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) or other platforms, highlighting measures such as increased reservations for Scheduled Tribes, women’s quotas in hill councils, and recruitment drives for 1,800 posts.

The BJP’s Ladakh unit expressed grief over the deaths, demanded a probe into the violence, and called for the release of those booked for minor offenses. “We pray for peace, unity and justice,” the party said, urging all communities to support reconciliation efforts.

Over 60 people, including two councilors and Wangchuk, remain in custody. Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail under the NSA. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has urged citizens to uphold peace as “the cornerstone of development” and warned against “anti-national” elements.

Prohibitory orders remain in force in Kargil, with heavy security deployment, though no fresh violence has been reported since September 24. Both LAB and KDA have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic protests but maintain that meaningful dialogue is impossible under the prevailing conditions.