Legal Proceedings In Phone Tapping Case Says City Police Chief

Legal proceedings in the phone-tapping case are inevitable. Police officers and political leaders are equal under the law, said city police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday.

He said the special investigation team probing into phone-tapping cases had retrieved the entire data destroyed by former SIB official D. Praneeth Rao and his team.

All details will be disclosed on the right time, Sreenivasa Reddy said. He confirmed that a red corner notice had been issued for former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao.