Leftwing Insurgency Sliding in Bastar: PM

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Leftwing insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh is transforming, and a new era of lasting peace is in sight. Launching projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Modi said many schools which were closed down (because of Naxal violence) have now reopened (in Bastar).

“A lasting peace (in Bastar) in the Naxal-infested region is in sight because of such efforts,” he said.

Observing that when a primary health Centre (PHC) in a remote village in Sukma district in south Bastar receives National Quality Assurance award for providing good medical facilities, confidence (of restoration of peace in the region) grows. The PHC in Chintagufa, where 76 CRPF jawans were massacred by Naxals in April 2010, received the award in 2024.

Modi further said when a hospital in Dantewada in south Bastar reopens after many years, a new confidence oozes.

Modi said the Congress’ policies have led to growth of Naxalism. Congress, which ruled for around six decades at the Centre and the states, indulged in corruption and had no concern for the development of people.

The previous Congress governments had neglected Chhattisgarh pushing it to backwardness.

He referred to his monthly radio programme ‘Maan Ki Baat’, aired on Sunday, saying that he has mentioned the recently held ‘Bastar Olympics’ in Bastar.

“The way thousands of youths had taken part in Bastar Olympics indicated that changes are happening in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee created the new state of Chhattisgarh (in 2000), and the state witnessed development after BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh (in 2003).

Modi said many things are happening for the first time in many areas in Chhattisgarh currently.

Electricity is reaching for the first time in some areas, piped water is reaching to houses in some villages for the first time, mobile towers are being installed in some areas for the first time, and schools and colleges are opening for the first time in some areas.

“Chhattisgarh ki tasveer badal rahi hai, taqdeer badal rahi hai (Chhattisgarh’s look is changing, so is its fortune),” he said.

The Chhattisgarh government is observing 2025 as ‘Atal Nirman Year’ to commemorate the birth centenary of the late Vajpayee, he said.

He said chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, after assuming office in 2023, sanctioned 18 lakh houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the poor which was blocked by the previous Congress government in the state.

Of these, three lakh houses have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Many tribal families in Bastar and Surguja in Chhattisgarh are among the beneficiaries who got their permanent houses.

He highlighted his government’s efforts for the development of tribal people.

A special campaign for the development of the tribals was launched by the government. A massive allocation of Rs 80,000 crore was made for it.

Besides, a development plan was launched for the most backward among the tribals.

Under this programme, christened as PM Jan Man Yojana, development of around 2,000 villages under 18 villages in Chhattisgarh is being undertaken.

He said the previous Congress government in the state only committed scams, and even, a scandal in the recruitment in government jobs also surfaced during the previous Congress government.

The state BJP government has now started a probe into all the scams of the previous Congress government, he said.

Modi expressed pleasure that the Chhattisgarh government has implemented the new education policy (NEP) under which engineering and medical education in Hindi have started.

The projects launched by the PM on the occasion spanned sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing.

He dedicated the complete electrification of the Indian Railways network in Chhattisgarh.