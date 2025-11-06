Left Unity Sweeps JNUSU Polls

New Delhi: The Left Unity registered a resounding victory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections 2025, winning all four top posts and reaffirming its dominance in campus politics.

Aditi Mishra of Left Unity was elected president, securing 1,861 votes and defeating her nearest rival, Vikas Patel of the ABVP, who garnered 1,447 votes, by a margin of 414 votes. Her win underscored students’ continued trust in the Left’s inclusive and participatory approach to campus leadership.

In the vice president race, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu from the Left Unity alliance won by a landslide, bagging 2,966 votes against Tanya Kumari of ABVP, who polled 1,730 votes, a margin of 1,236 votes. Gopika’s emphatic victory reflected widespread support for the Left’s stance on academic freedom, gender equity, and democratic discourse.

The contest for general secretary proved the closest, with Sunil Yadav (Left Unity) narrowly edging out Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP) by just 74 votes, 1,915 to 1,841.

Completing the sweep, Danish Ali of the Left Unity won the joint secretary post with 1,991 votes, defeating Anuj Damara of ABVP, who secured 1,762 votes.

With this decisive win, the Left Unity has once again painted JNU red, extending its ideological and organisational hold on the university for another term.