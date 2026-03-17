Left Front Fields 192 Candidates Among 294 WB Seats

Kolkata: Left Front on Monday fielded its candidates at 192 seats out of 294 for the Assembly Election in West Bengal. Among them 142 belong to CPI(M), 21 are from Forward Bloc, 13 from RSP and 14 from CPI and one each from RCPI and MCP. Among the 192 candidates, 27 are women.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced the list along with CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim. He informed that the Front has been in talks with its associates, Indian Secular Front and CPI(ML) Liberation, which would also field their candidates at the remaining seats later.

The Left list has a mix of many old and new faces of CPI(M). Among the young are Dipsita Dhar (Dum Dum Uttar), Minakshi Mukherjee (Uttarpara), Kalatan Dasgupta (Panihati), Sayan Banerjee (Maheshtala), Saptarshi Deb (Rajarhat-New Town) and Mayukh Biswas (Dum Dum). Saptarshi is the son of CPI(M) veteran and former state minister Goutam Deb and cousin of Mayukh.

At Baranagar, the Left gave the ticket to Sayandip Mitra. It also made Sabina Yasmin, whose daughter Tamanna was killed at home due to bomb blast during a post-poll violence allegedly by Trinamul Congress workers in June last year, candidate at Kaliganj in Nadia.

From the old guards, former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya will contest at Jadavpur while Manas Mukherjee will fight at Kamarhati, a seat he once represented during CPI(M)-rule. Former party MLA Debalina Hembram from the tribal community will contest at Ranibandh in Bankura.