Leave for voters from neighboring States

Chennai: The State government has instructed employers to give paid leave for their workers from neighboring States to enable them cast their votes on the polling dates falling in the second and subsequent phases and also announced the numbers of control rooms and officers who could be contacted with regard to the notification.



All kinds of workers, daily wage earners, temporary workers and contract workers should be given leave with pay to exercise their franchise by the owners of the industrial units, IT companies, shops, commercial establishments and public sector firms, an official press release said on Tuesday.



While elections in Kerala are being held on April 26, Andhra Pradesh goes to polls on May 13, while in Karnataka polling will be In two phases, on April 26 and May 7, the press release instructing the employers to grant leave accordingly.

