Learn English: MP Liquor Store Owner's Move to Increase Sales, Lands Him in Trouble
Hyderabad: In an attempt to increase sales of liquor, an owner of a liquor store in Madhya Pradesh has displayed a banner outside his store that emphasizes how individuals tend to become more expressive after drinking, but the strategy backfired and cost him a fine of Rs 10,000.
Authorities reported that the owner had displayed a banner outside his store in the Burhanpur district's Nachankheda with the words "Dindahade English Bolna Seekhen" which translates to "learn to speak English during daytime." Below the message was an arrow pointing to the booze vend.
A picture of the poster went viral on social media, causing both laughter and outrage in equal measure, though it was unclear if it helped him reach a new peak in sales. According to an official, the district government also received the image on Saturday.
According to Burhanpur District Collector Bhavya Mittal, they have instructed the Excise Department to prosecute the alcohol vendor. The shop licensee was subsequently presented with a notice by excise officers. The store owner responded, claiming to be innocent and stating that it was placed 40–50 feet away from his store on someone else's private property.
He also claimed that the banner's placement was a part of a conspiracy by someone else. But his justification didn't go over well with the authorities. The official stated that the authorities penalized him Rs 10,000 for breaking the terms of his liquor license after finding his response to be unsatisfactory.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
