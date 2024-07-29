Learn English: MP Liquor Store Owner's Move to Increase Sales, Lands Him in Trouble

Hyderabad: In an attempt to increase sales of liquor, an owner of a liquor store in Madhya Pradesh has displayed a banner outside his store that emphasizes how individuals tend to become more expressive after drinking, but the strategy backfired and cost him a fine of Rs 10,000.

Authorities reported that the owner had displayed a banner outside his store in the Burhanpur district's Nachankheda with the words "Dindahade English Bolna Seekhen" which translates to "learn to speak English during daytime." Below the message was an arrow pointing to the booze vend.

A picture of the poster went viral on social media, causing both laughter and outrage in equal measure, though it was unclear if it helped him reach a new peak in sales. According to an official, the district government also received the image on Saturday.