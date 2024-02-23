Leaders Mourn Untimely Death of Lasya Nanditha

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the state in condoling the death of BRS legislator G. Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in Sangareddy on Friday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao went to her house to pay tributes and console the bereaved family members.

State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and several ministers and leaders condoled the death of the first-time legislator. This was the second tragedy in the family in a year. Her father and five-time legislator G. Sayanna had died on February 19 last year.Dr. Soundarajan expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, praying for strength and fortitude during the difficult times, a condolence message from Raj Bhavan said.Revanth Reddy posted on X that her untimely death had left him deeply shocked. He recalled his association with Sayanna.Scores of people, including top leaders from Congress, BRS and other political parties, reached Nanditha’s residence immediately after hearing the tragic news in the morning.Chandrasekhar Rao assured BRS support to the family. BRS leader T. Harish Rao, who was with Nanditha’s family since morning, was also present at the hospital when the body was shifted to her residence in Karkhana.Harish Rao was accompanied by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy and others in the funeral procession to the East Marredpally crematorium.Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha grieved that the accident had cut short the life of a young leader.Meanwhile, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy recalled that she had suffered three mishaps in three months. He said that Nanditha had a miraculous escape in December when the lift she was in plunged due to overload and early this month she escaped another mishap on the Outer Ring Road.MLC K. Kavitha, BRS leaders K. Keshava Rao and T. Srinivas Yadav and corporators Sindhu Adharsh Reddy and P. Vijaya Reddy extended condolences to the bereaved family.