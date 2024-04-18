Leaders Choose Beaches as Election Campaign Spots

Visakhapatnam: Beaches have emerged as being among the favourite hang-out points for campaigns by political leaders and candidates in the region -- mainly in the early morning hours.

With less than a month left for the voting, leaders such as Botsa Jhansi, Velagapudi Rama Krishna, Vishnu Kumar Raju, KK Raju and MVV Satyanarayana have strategically positioned themselves on various beaches at sunrise time to woo voters.

The summer heat builds up later in the day, before which candidates are trying to meet as many voters as possible. Many beachgoers are, however, irritated over the sudden “invasion to their privacy,” as Bala Raju, an IT employee residing near the beach, put it.

Local vendors such as Mangamma, selling sweet corn and Ragi millets, are enthused. The descent of politicians with their aides in the early morning hours helped have a boost in her business. The increase in footfalls attracted by the political forays have also had a positive impact on tea sellers and vendors offering refreshments along the beachfront. One of them, Kanaka Raju, said there has been a significant increase in sales these days.



Visakhapatnam LS candidate Botsa Jhansi of the YSRC held did campaign at the beachfront, engaging merrily with morning walkers and local traders. Jhansi said she was keen on the development of Visakhapatnam and enhancing the facilities for beachgoers.



During her interactions with voters, Jhansi discussed government schemes, youth empowerment and welfare programmes, garnering support from residents and party members.