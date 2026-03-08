Leaders Across Parties React to ‘Protocol Lapses’ During President Murmu’s West Bengal Visit

New Delhi: A political row has erupted across the country following alleged protocol lapses during the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to West Bengal, where she attended the International Santhal Conference near Bagdogra airport in Siliguri.

During the event, the President expressed disappointment over the low turnout and questioned the last-minute change of venue from Phansidewa to a location near Uttoran Township in Bidhannagar. She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of her cabinet during the visit.

The developments triggered reactions from several political leaders across the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the incident had “deeply saddened” people in Odisha and the tribal community nationwide. Majhi, who belongs to the Santhal community, said Murmu’s rise from Rairangpur to the presidency symbolises the aspirations of millions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised the West Bengal government, calling the incident “shameful and unprecedented” and accusing the state administration of insulting the President.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan termed the lapses “unfortunate” and stressed that the office of the President, being the highest constitutional authority in the country, must always receive the dignity and protocol it deserves.

In Telangana, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy alleged that the arrangements during Murmu’s visit reflected a “blatant violation of protocol” and demanded an unconditional apology from the West Bengal government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the office of the President represents the dignity of the Republic and must always be treated with the highest respect and courtesy.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati also urged political parties to avoid politicising constitutional positions and emphasised the need to uphold the dignity of the President’s office.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the event. In a social media post, he said cultural gatherings celebrating the heritage of tribal communities must ensure dignity, participation and proper administrative planning.

Kalyan said it was regrettable that members of the Santhal community reportedly faced difficulties attending a conference meant to celebrate their own heritage.

“The office of the President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in our nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves,” he said.

The controversy has triggered a broader debate over protocol, governance and respect for constitutional institutions, particularly during official visits of the country’s top leaders.