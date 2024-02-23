LDF Registers Significant Victory in Local Bodies by-poll in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured a significant victory in the local bodies by polls held across 10 districts in Kerala.

While the LDF and Congress-led UDF won ten seats each in the elections held in 23 local body wards, the ruling front received a shot in the arm wresting the sitting seats of the opposition parties.

The LDF raised its tally from five to 10 while the UDF seats came down to 10 from 13.

The LDF wrested local body wards from the UDF in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad districts. The Left front also wrested three wards from the BJP, two in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kollam district respectively.

The LDF leadership claimed that the victory reflected the mood of the state ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The UDF leaders, however, said the results would not have any impact on the parliament elections since these polls are fought mainly on local issues.

The ruling LDF which had faced a near rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls managing to win just one of the 20 seats, is keen to improve its tally this time around. The UDF on the other hand is confident of repeating its performance.

The BJP too is trying hard to gain a couple of seats in Kerala on the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee.