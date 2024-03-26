LDF Lodges Complaint Against Union Minister for Using Picture of Idol in Campaign Board

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday registered a complaint against Union Minister V Muraleedharan who is also the BJP candidate from Attingal Lok Sabha constituency for violation of model code of conduct.

The LDF has alleged that an election campaign board of Muraleedharan portrayed the picture of an idol which is violative of the poll code of conduct. The LDF leadership lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer.

The election campaign boards also carried the portraits of the Prime Minister and Muraleedharan were installed in Varkala which falls within the Attingal constituency. CPM district acting secretary C Jayan Babu said the boards featured the images of Janardhana Swamy, the deity at the Janardhanaswamy temple at Varkala.

Muraleedharan is locked in a triangular contest in Attingal with sitting MP of Congress Adoor Prakash and LDF's V Joy.